Kareena Kapoor Khan is one of the most-followed actors of the country not just for her gorgeous outfits but also for her hit Bollywood movies. She has lately been quite active on social media, constantly sharing adorable pictures of her kids Taimur and Jeh. In a recent viral video, she can be seen visiting a close friend in the industry but looks like netizens are quite unhappy with her recent actions as she had contracted the COVID 19 virus a few weeks back.

For the unversed, Kareena was under quarantine for more than two weeks after she tested positive for the second time since the beginning of the pandemic. She did not get infected by the Omicron variant and made it a point to constantly keep her Instagram family updated with her health status. Most reports suggest that she got the virus after attending a party hosted by director Karan Johar to celebrate 20 years of their film K3G. A bunch of BMC officials had also called out Kareena and her family for not cooperating with their staff.

In a recent video going viral on social media, Kareena Kapoor Khan can be seen visiting designer Manish Malhotra at his residence in Mumbai. She opted for a green Balenciaga co-ord set which came with a simple cotton T-shirt and a pair of well-fitting shorts. She also added a dazzling golden handbag and a heavy-duty facemask to complete the look.

As Kareena only recovered from COVID 19 a few days back, the netizens were quite upset seeing her outside the house amidst surging cases. In the comments section, some people called her out for being outside while others tried to troll her look.

“Isko lagta hain fir covid hoga.. Ghar pe nahi baith sakti. She will take infection by roaming for these paid paps”, a comment read.

An Instagram user also tried to troll her look and wrote, “She forgot her pants there”

Another comment said, “Oh now shes finally serious bout wearing a mask!! Before someone had to hand over her mask to wear. Bamboo pada to line pe aayi.”

