The Bollywood industry is not only known for its close-knitted friendship but also infamously known for its catfights and rivalry. Well, talking about this particular topic did you know, actress Dia Mirza and Kareena Kapoor Khan had a huge and ugly fallout while the two attended an event in Lucknow?

Read on find out what actually went down between the two!

So, in one of her past interview with Rediff, actress Dia Mirza had opened up about the horrific fallout with Kareena Kapoor Khan. The actress recalled an incident that took place between the two in an event in Lucknow, where the Jab We Met actress screamed at her.

Speaking about the topic, Dia Mirza stated that Namrata Shirodkar and Urmila Matondkar who were also present with the two had to attend the event wearing Salwar-Kameez with the national flag. But Kareena had different plans for herself. Dia said, “Kareena wanted to a wear ghagra choli with heavy jewellery that she had got specially made for herself. Above all, she was not wearing the national flag. Namrata [Shirodkar] was quite upset seeing Kareena was not abiding with the required uniformity. I told Namrata to pick up her outfit and walk out, so that we could sort it out privately.”

Continuing on the topic the Sanju actor said, “Suddenly, something struck Kareena. She started screaming at me at the top of her voice, ‘Who the hell are you? Who are you to advise Namrata?’ I was flabbergasted and very upset. I left the room, without retorting,”

The actress also went on to say that she believes that Kareena is a person who is not aware of when she is irrational, unfair and loud.

Well jumping back to the present, we can say that the two actresses have parched things between each other and have become good friends once again. Dia Mirza recently was seen in the Netflix series Call My Agent. On the other hand, Kareena Kapoor Khan will be starring alongside Aamir Khan in Advait Chandan’s Laal Singh Chaddha. The movie will release on 14 April 2022.

