Miss Universe, Urvashi Rautela does not only slay us with her dance moves and acting skills. The diva is also very well known for putting the trolls at their places through her befitting replies. The model turned actress was once a talk of the town for her rumoured relationship with Indian cricketer Rishabh Pant. However, things went haywire between them.

The diva often gets trolled by the cricketer fans. However, it looks like she has had enough with the trolls and their b*llshit, as she recently gave a mind-blowing reply back to the troll, who asked her an unwanted question.

Indian cricketer, Rishabh Pant who is currently busy with his test matches in South Africa’s cape town, recently had made a century on day three of the Test match. While all his fans and his team members were busy showering praises on the young cricketer, a troll went on to poke fun at Urvashi Rautela.

The troll through his Instagram account dropped an unwanted comment in which he asked Urvashi Rautela if she had seen the 100 scored by Rishabh Pant in the test match. Seeing the troll’s comment, Urvashi did not sit quite and immediately replied in quite a quirky way. The actress replied, “Oh U mean 👖ya I’ve seen that cuz everyone wears it. Also Rs 100 I’ve seen inside it 🙏🏻”

This hilarious reply, by Urvashi Rautela, left all her fans and other netizens in splits. Well, her reply was indeed epic.

Check out Twitter reactions:

Its was an epic reply from Beauty @UrvashiRautela 😂🔥

Urvashi Rautela Trolls Pant pic.twitter.com/K13W71RvhQ — Allu chinna (@Alluchinna19) January 19, 2022

What a reply from @UrvashiRautela

Urvashi Rautela Trolls Pant 🤣 pic.twitter.com/nqeXgp0Lqw — ༄ᶦᶰᵈ᭄✿Balu࿐ (@Anandkagita143) January 19, 2022

Ye to next level ho gya 😂😂🔥

See this @RishabhPant17 @UrvashiRautela

Urvashi Rautela Trolls Pant pic.twitter.com/9kxDLgQbtv — Tumhara purana dost🌚🥺 (@Cheeku_says_) January 19, 2022

Urvashi Rautela Trolls Pant

India's first woman who roasts Rishab pant pic.twitter.com/ygBSrCFFEs — S (@SY330327092) January 19, 2022

This is very good reply from @UrvashiRautela to the trolls

Urvashi Rautela Trolls Pant pic.twitter.com/CC4uARuUFD — Maulik Vadariya (@MaulikVadariya) January 19, 2022

This reply from Urvashi got my stomach hurting as I laughed so hard after reading this@UrvashiRautela

Urvashi Rautela Trolls Pant pic.twitter.com/tddBMMptCj — Krishna (@redroboo) January 19, 2022

Hilarious troll by urvashi. Soo epic one😂. This trend is now start again pant – urvashi. @UrvashiRautela

Urvashi Rautela Trolls Pant pic.twitter.com/dNs3LVKyBc — Nandini panchal (@Nandini1065) January 19, 2022

Check out this insane reply by @UrvashiRautela

Urvashi Rautela Trolls Pant pic.twitter.com/fsCKDv0ifJ — alia fan (@AliaasCat) January 19, 2022

Meanwhile, Rishabh Pant is said to be dating a girl named Isha Negi and has even posted some pics with his lady love on his social media handle.

On the professional front, Urvashi Rautela who was also seen in the film, Virgin Bhanupriya, is all set to be next seen in her upcoming project, Black Rose. This movie would mark the actress’ Telugu debut.

