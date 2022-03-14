Zareen Khan seems to be in the mood of opening her heart out. The actress was making noise about how people credited Salman Khan for whatever work she got in Bollywood. That also made it difficult for her as her hard work was ignored. Now, the beauty is calling out people recommending their friends in Bollywood. Scroll below for details.

As most know, Zareen made her big Bollywood debut alongside Salman Khan in Veer. The actress was even referred to as a dupe version of Katrina Kaif. She faced a lot of trolls over her weight and went through a tough time dealing with it all.

Despite being in the industry for 12 years, Zareen Khan is still finding her place and feels her potential hasn’t been used at its best yet. Asked why she hasn’t worked in too many projects, the actress told Hindustan Times, “There are too many factors. First of all, the most important thing to be a part of this industry is to be very social, attend all the parties and connecting to people. Somehow in the beginning of my career, I didn’t know how to network and being seen at these parties is so important for your job.”

As most know, Zareen Khan doesn’t belong to a filmy background and her decision of not socializing much during her career start has only turned a disguise for her.

“Since I did not make that much effort to kind of becoming friends with people from the business, I lacked opportunities. The major trend right now is that everybody is everybody’s friend and they are working with their friends. How will people like me get work if people keep recommending their friends in Bollywood?” she questioned.

On the professional front, Zareen Khan was last seen in Hum Bhi Akele Tum Bhi Akele, which was an OTT release.

