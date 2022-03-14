Sunny Leone who is quite occupied with her upcoming projects and enjoying the success of her latest web series Anamika, says as her work pressure is increasing, finding a balance between professional commitment and parenthood is becoming tougher for her.

While Sunny believes that playing the title role in Anamika has given her a chance to showcase her skill as an actress and she is planning for more such action-packed projects in the coming time, she mentioned how her three children have become so emotionally attached to her during the lockdown period that leaving them home for work gives her separation anxiety at times.

Sunny Leone told IANS: “It is so hard for me to balance work life and motherhood especially because I am one of those moms who is involved in every daily activity of my children. Since the pandemic when they were growing up in last 2 years they have all their time with us, now every time when I and my husband go out for work, they would just feel so upset…sit on our lap and cuddle up saying, ‘just play with us, don’t go away’. When we heard those words coming from those cute voices, it breaks our heart really.”

Sunny Leone has three children – a daughter Nisha adopted in 2017, twin boys – Asher and Noah via surrogacy in 2018.

Currently, she is working on south Indian films – Rangeela, ‘Shero‘, ‘Oh My Ghost’. She is also working on Hindi film ‘Koka Kola’, ‘Helen’ and making a special appearance in the film ‘The Battle of Bhima Koregaon’.

Asked if she has any plan of going for acting class to have some formal training in acting and Sunny Leone said, “With so much happening in my life, three children, two dogs, several projects – I really do not have time for that. Yes, it is true that formal training in any art form helps to develop your skill but I also believe that in acting, preparation and training depends on project by project. So I am quite comfortable to submit myself to the vision of my director.”

Anamika, a Vikram Bhatt directorial, also featuring – Rahul Dev, Samir Soni, Sonnalli Seygall, Shehzad Shaikh, Ayaz Khan – streams on MX Player.

