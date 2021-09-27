Advertisement

Bollywood actress Sonnalli Seygall features in the latest Punjabi music video titled ‘Churi’.

The Punjabi single, written by Khan Bhaini and composed by Sycostyle Music, has been sung by Khan Bhaini and Shipra Goyal.

In the video directed by B2gether Pros, Sonnalli Seygall features a glam avatar. The video has been shot across picturesque locales of Chandigarh, Patiala and Ladakh.

Talking about the video, the actress said: “The idea of the video is very cool as I am not playing a damsel in distress here. I am racing cars, going head-to-head with the male lead, Khan. So, it’s a very interesting video, super fun and super high on energy with beautiful lyrics.”

Sonnalli Seygall further revealed that having her roots in Punjab makes the experience all the more exciting.

“Being a Punjabi and a Punjabi music lover myself, it’s always a delight to do Punjabi songs. Last year I did a song with Parmish Verma, which was my Punjabi music video debut. I think Punjabis make the best music and their videos are really fun,” Sonnalli said.

‘Churi’ has released under the label of Street Gang Music.

Sonnalli Seygall, who is soon to be seen in the upcoming music video ‘Dholna’, says in the last one year due to the pandemic the whole joy of dancing at weddings is missed. ‘Dholna’, sung by Sona Mohapatra, is a song that will bring back the spirit of life.

Sonnalli said, “The past one year has been a difficult one for all of us because of the pandemic and people who missed dancing at weddings will definitely love this peppy and vibrant track. I agreed to get on board the moment I heard the track. Sona has sung it beautifully and I had a great time dancing and shooting for the music video. I can’t wait to see the audience’s reactions.”

Sonnalli Seygall is known for acting in films like ‘Pyaar Ka Punchnama’, ‘Pyaar Ka Punchnama 2’, ‘Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety’, and ‘Jai Mummy Di’.

The song is sung by Sona Mohapatra and released under the music label Koinage Records.

