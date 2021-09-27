Advertisement

Sidhartha Mallya son of Indian businessman and liquor baron, Vijay Mallya is finally addressing the rumours of getting rejected in Priyanka Chopra’s show, Quantico. Slamming the Indian media, Sid expressed his views on acting and called it as subjective as art. Scroll below to read the scoop.

In fact, he revealed that he never spoke about the show but it was the Indian media who called out for terms like ‘rejected’ and ‘failed’.

Speaking to Film Companion, Sidhartha Mallya discussed his acting journey and said, “I never spoke about Quantico, that was written about by journalists in India. I love the way that… I remember that so clearly. You just used the word ‘rejected’ and I remember all the press around it, because Priyanka, it was her show…”

Sidhartha Mallya continued and said, “They also used the word ‘failed’. And I just love the way that the Indian press go to these very negative terms. The fact of the matter is, you have 100 people auditioning for a role. You don’t get the role, someone gets it. That doesn’t mean you ‘failed’ or you got ‘rejected’. It’s not a test, it’s art. It’s subjective. I found that very funny… If that’s the case then I failed in over a 100 auditions. Great. But it’s different in the West. In India, we’ve seen this, there’s a much quicker route for people to go from zero to stardom and lead films than there is in the West, in that model.”

Sid hasn’t reached where he would have wanted to be in terms of his acting career but feels like his drama school and auditions paid the dues.

Earlier in an interview with DNA, Sid Mallya opened up on auditioning for HBO series ‘True Detective’ and said, “They loved my audition, but I didn’t look like a gangster from any angle.”

