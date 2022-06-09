Content creator Jose Covaco is known for entertaining everyone with his YouTube videos and short videos he shares on Instagram. For years, he did radio, later he joined MTV and closely worked with Raghu on the initial seasons of Roadies. In a recent chat, Jose talks about his first meeting with the former judge, how Raghu was given the maximum security due to his controversial image and also shares why he quit the prominent youth show.

For the unversed, the show that started in the year 2003 is currently airing its 18th season, hosted by Sonu Sood. The show has given a number of stars such as Ayushmann Khurrana, Rannvijay Singha, Prince Narula and more.

Meanwhile, it was the most shocking news when it was reported that Raghu has quit Roadies, he was the reason many watched the show. Recently, Jose Covaco while appearing on The Ranveer Show podcast shared that Raghu’s popularity was so high back in the day that he always used to travel with bodyguards and had to be barricaded due to his controversial image. “People would threaten him, so they had to run around with bodyguards.”

Talking about his first meeting with the former Roadies judge, Jose Covaco says, “The first time I met Raghu, Roadies was at its peak. I met him, and he looked at me and said, ‘You have a weak chin’. I was like, ‘I haven’t even said hello’. That’s all he said to me, and I don’t even know if he was fu*king around with me or not, because Raghu was like that. Sometimes he’d just be scr*wing with you, very chill guy. He said you have a weak chin and he left on his two-month Roadies thing, and here I’m left with this thought. I ended up growing a big-as* goatee.”

He further spoke about Raghu’s exit from the show even though its popularity was sky-high, “I think a lot of stuff just runs its course. You can’t be doing the same thing all the time, of course, there are exceptions to the rule. Like I did radio for 10 years, Raghu did Roadies for so many years. Sometimes things run their course, and people are also in different places in their lives. He must’ve felt like he wanted to do something else, maybe the channel wanted something else.”

“I’m not sure what happened, but they parted ways… But he came back after that. There was one year that he left, and they did another version, and everyone was like ‘Nahi yaar, apne ko Raghu chahiye,’ so they brought Raghu back. Then he did a couple more seasons, and then he was like, ‘OK, chalo bas’,” Jose Covaco concluded.

