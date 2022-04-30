The poster boy of disruptive cinema in India, Ayushmann Khurrana, is delighted that he will showcase incredible versatility this year!

The young Bollywood star says, “I’m thrilled about the range of characters that I will showcase to audiences in 2022! It is one of the most exciting years in cinema for me as I get to play an undercover cop in Anek, a doctor in Doctor G, and a Hindi film hero who, though perceived as a muscle-flexing star, is quite the opposite in real life in Action Hero.”

Ayushmann, who has been honoured as TIME Magazine’s one of the Most Influential People in the World, says his slate boasts of supremely original subjects that will entertain people of all age groups.

Ayushmann Khurrana says, “It can’t get any more diverse than this for me and I hope audiences will appreciate and love the different avatars that I’m playing in these three unique films. I believe these three projects are disruptive and highly original scripts and I’m confident about them standing out. As an actor, I can’t wait to receive audience’s reactions to them!”

Ayushmann will be seen next in Anubhav Sinha’s Anek that’s releasing on May 27.

