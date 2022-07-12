Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson are all over the news due to their romance which seems to grow deeper and deeper each passing day. The couple that started dating after Kim hosted her first SNL went through a lot of drama after Kim’s ex-Kanye West’s online feud. But the new pair withstand all the storms.

Though quite an unexpected pairing, Kardashian has shared feeling happy being with the comedian. In her latest reality show, The Kardashian, the SKIMS Mogul has been heard talking about her newfound love a few times though Pete hasn’t made his debut in it yet.

Fans wonder if they would get to see Pete Davidson, and as the season 2 trailer releases, their wishes get fulfilled. While talking about that, the trailer saw many new things happening with the clan but one thing that grabbed the attention was when Kim Kardashian asks Pete to shower with her.

“Babe? Do you want to shower with me really quick?” Kim Kardashian said. In response to this Pete Davidson comically tosses his phone and quickly follows Kardashian towards the bathroom. After sharing this intimate moment, Kim posted PDA-filled photos of the couple on her social media.

She was seen in her element as she and the SNL star cuddled with each other while he was shirtless. Quite a cute moment indeed! Previously, the two made headlines after Pete wished to have a double date with Orlando Bloom and Katy Perry.

Pete Davidson was in Australia shooting for his feature film Wizards, which also stars Orlando Bloom. It was then that the idea for the double date popped up. Some sources also claimed that Davidson was missing Kim, who was across the globe in Paris at the time. But the two manage to stay connected on FaceTime and text throughout the day.

Check out The Kardashians season 2 teaser below:

