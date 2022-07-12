Britney Spears Feels "Bullied", Slams Documentaries On Her Life: "It Would Never Happen To Will Smith, Gwyneth Paltrow Or Jennifer Lopez"

Singer Britney Spears has tagged the documentaries made about her “insulting”.

Expressing her displeasure that so many films have been made about her in a now-deleted rant on Instagram, the ‘Toxic‘ hitmaker admitted they made her feel “bullied,” reports aceshowbiz.com.

The 40-year-old pop star also found it offensive that people believe the 2021 films, including FX and the New York Times’ ‘Framing Britney Spears’ and its sequel ‘Controlling Britney Spears’, ‘Toxic: Britney Spears’ Battle for Freedom’ and ‘Britney vs Spears’, played a key role in her conservatorship finally being lifted in November 2021.

“I’ve never felt more bullied in my life in this country it’s insane � and come on seriously is it honestly legal to do that many documentaries about someone without their blessing at all ??!” the wife of Sam Asghari wrote.

“Seriously though, think about it I’ve never seen that many documentaries done on a person Will Smith, Gwyneth Paltrow, Jennifer Lopez.”

“Not one person on the face of this earth would people – a network, TV production or anyone for that matter – dig up that much negative footage and do hour specials claiming its ‘HELPING ME.’ REALLY???” she further ranted. “It was the most insulting thing I ever saw in my life and every person I have spoken to has said it’s why the conservatorship ended � REALLY ???” Britney Spears questioned.

“That’s the saddest thing i ever saw in my life � so people not only get away with what they did to me,” she continued, “not even coming close to sharing what they really did to me, but they can expose me on such an embarrassing tone claiming its to ‘Help me’.”

Feeling “completely humiliated” by the documentaries, Britney Spears insisted her powerful testimony to the court was what persuaded the judge to lift the conservatorship, not the “bad footage” in the films.

She said: “I’m not sure why people think it’s legal to completely humiliate me.”

“It would never happen to Will Smith, Halle Barry, or Jane Doe,” she went on stressing.

“I just want to know how are all these people saying it helped me when I feel by with just my mouth and my WORD and what I said in my testimony to the judge !! THAT said it all � that would be ENOUGH. But not in America !!”

“Every person jumps on board with these heartbreaking documentaries and forget the 13 years in my conservatorship � making up for some of my past they literally have no remorse at all,” she added. “They have always treated me like that, literally that’s exactly what my family did to me. They threw me away and treated me like nothing, just like the private airport where they set me up for a cheap shot.”

“Honestly it’s not the fact that they do the whole embarrassing ugly pic sell of me �it’s all the effort in how much research of bad footage they went through to get the footage for the documentaries. It’s so insulting it’s not even funny,” she continued.

“And no a**hole, my legs look nothing like that !! America � this nation has been one thing and one thing only to me – a bully,” Britney Spears

