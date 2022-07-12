Kim Kardashian has often put forth opinions that did not go down well with the masses and looks like we have another such instance in hand. She is being heavily trolled on social media lately after she claimed that her beauty standards are ‘attainable’ while simultaneously ridiculing rumours about getting surgeries done on her lips, cheeks, and even eyelashes. Netizens are quite upset with the comment, considering the fact that Kim has spent a hefty amount and a lot of time on her looks, which is not an option most women can take up.

For the unversed, Kim was previously in the news when the teaser of The Kardashians season 2 dropped on the internet. In the short video, she was seen asking her boyfriend Pete Davidson if he would like to join her for a quick shower and his reaction has been leaving most people in splits. As he was talking to Khloe when Kim came to him asking that question, his reaction was at the blink of an eye, throwing the phone in his hand away and following her to the bathroom.

In a recent conversation with Allure magazine, Kim Kardashian was asked if she feels responsible, “guilty, for setting an unrealistic, unattainable beauty standard” and the reality star made it clear that she is not going to take the blame for it. As a response Kim mentioned, “it’s attainable” and even went on to state that in plastic surgery, she has only even gone through Botox.

Kim Kardashian also mentioned in the same interview that it has been difficult for her as a mother and even revealed that she mostly gets her laser treatments after everyone has fallen asleep.

These comments by Kim Kardashian have yet again fuelled a debate over how it is unfair for her to call it ‘attainable’ despite all the privileges she enjoys. Have a look at a few of the reactions.

“Attainable” is having a shower after putting my kids in bed #KimKardashian #attainable — Mich NUTRICIONERO (@MNutricionero) July 12, 2022

This moron is so full of shit. — Was it something I said? (@Jaymeestweets) July 8, 2022

@KimKardashian All that bleach damaging your neurons. Poor girl. delusional. Tone def & out of touch. pic.twitter.com/0JmzJLvft7 — Janett Ramirez (@Janettdraws) July 11, 2022

Yeah no it’s not @KimKardashian you have wealth privilege. Many people including myself don’t. Tone deaf and out of touch — Catherine 🏳️‍🌈 💖💜💙 (@SpookyLover64) July 7, 2022

