Game of Thrones prequel House of the Dragon created a new viewership record for HBO since its premiere on 21st August. The series that stars Matt Smith, Emma D’Arcy, Olivia Cooke, and more, was one of the most anticipated ones. It opened with positive reviews and ratings, and fans flooded the streaming service to watch the series.

The show is set 200 years before the events of GOT and focuses on the Targaryen family. While one may need not watch the original series to understand what is happening in the prequel, there are several easter eggs they would miss.

While talking about House of the Dragon, its viewership reports have come in. As per that, the Matt Smith starrer has been a record-breaking one. According to Warner Bros. Discovery, the Game of Thrones prequel amassed 9.99 million viewers across HBO and HBO Max after premiering with one episode on Sunday.

Not only did House of the Dragon break HBO’s record with getting the most viewership on its premiere, but the series also garnered more than double what Game of Thrones did. The Kit Harrington and Emilia Clarke series debuted with 4.2 million viewers in 2011. Seems like the fans are back to watch Westeros on their screens.

With such a huge viewership also came some technical issues as several fans shared that the streaming service crashed during its premiere. They took to Twitter to share their dismay. Check out a few tweets here:

imagine literally paying for hbo max just for it to crash as soon has hotd comes out my dad is on the verge of a breakdown — night 🐰 (@nightica_) August 22, 2022

People trying to watch #HouseoftheDragon only for HBO MAX to crash pic.twitter.com/GT7DjOZ89O — Jeffrey Walizer Jr (@JWalizerJr) August 22, 2022

About 25 minutes in to trying to watch #HouseoftheDragon only to have my HBO Max repeatedly crash after showing me the promo about all the "groundbreaking new originals"they have coming. Not really a great sales pitch. — Khaaaaaaaan EBV🦄☮️ (@ConnieBV) August 22, 2022

Is it even a GoT-universe premiere if the #HBO app doesn’t crash? #HouseoftheDragon — erika liu (@e_liuliu) August 22, 2022

I’m literally on the verge of losing it over this hbo max crash. — Dre (@Drefrom95) August 22, 2022

Meanwhile, when it comes to its ratings, House of the Dragon received 9 out of 10 on IMDb and an 88% audience score on Rotten Tomatoes. It is similar to what Game of Thrones has but it can change as the HBO series is just released.

