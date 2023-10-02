Florence Pugh is one of the most successful names in Hollywood, who has done a variety of content and characters on the silver screen at such a young age. The English actress was last seen in Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer opposite Cillian Murphy and received rave reviews from fans and critics for her performance. While she’s brilliant at acting, there’s one more field where she aces like nobody’s business, and that would be fashion. Florence appeared donning a chic Valentino double-breasted suit in pastel pink tones at the Paris Fashion Week 2023; take a look.

Pugh enjoys quite a huge fan following on social media, with over 9 million followers on Instagram. She has been a prominent face in the ‘Free The N*pple’ movement, we love her bold personality, and she knows how to express herself using her fashion sense.

Florence Pugh made a stunning appearance at the Paris Fashion Week 2023, donning Valentino’s chic double-breasted suit. Those who know, know the brand’s signature pink, and for a change, the Black Widow actress wore a pretty pastel-hued pink suit and looked gorgeous as usual.

Pugh paired her double-breasted blazer with matching pleated trousers and bandeau bralette, giving a sneak peek of her b**bs, and it was confidence that stole the show for us.

Florence Pugh accessorized her chic outfit with aesthetic gold jewelry, hoop earrings, statement rings, and a luxury bag and finished the look with winged eyes, blushed cheeks, and mauve lips.

Take a look at her pictures below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Amaze (@amaze0)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by THE VISIONARIES + Hair, Makeup & Styling (@thevisionariesagency)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Florence Pugh Brasil (@florencepughbrasil)

Did y’all notice how gracefully Florence Pugh aced the plunging neckline? Small b**b club girls, take notes!

Must Read: Jennifer Lopez Stuns In A Corset Floral Dress With A Deep Plunging Neckline Proving ‘Ageing’ Word Don’t Exist In Her Dictionary – Ben Affleck, Aren’t You Blessed Or What!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News