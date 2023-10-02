There might be some rumors about trouble in Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck’s paradise, but the diva never misses a chance to mesmerize her fans with her beauty and charm. Recently, the songstress has shared a few pictures donning a beautiful gown and making our hearts skip a beat, and we couldn’t wait to dive deep into her lookbook. Scroll ahead to check it out!
JLo is popularly known for her singing career, but the diva has also carved her name in the acting industry with her hard work and dedication. However, apart from her career graph, she is also known for flaunting her style statements, as she has never dressed inappropriately. Even if she had worn a bikini, she slayed it with all her glamour!
A few hours back, Jennifer Lopez took to her Instagram handle and shared two pictures in a series, wearing a white corsetry gown from Back Mai with a plunged halter neckline and pink floral detailing that gave a summery vibe through it. The ensemble made her flaunt her busty cleav*ge and curves like a pro. The tulle flair of the gown added an edge to the whole look.
Jennifer Lopez paired the look with pink pointed heels and a Barbie pink clutch and accessorized with sleek diamond ear drops. Sharing the pictures, she captioned it, “Congratulations Tracy 💕” (Tracy Anderson).
Check out the pictures here:
View this post on Instagram
Jennifer used Scott Barnes cosmetics and JLo Beauty to adorn her makeup. With a full coverage foundation, contoured and blushed cheeks, defined brows, winged liner, shimmery shadow with dramatic lashes, and dark pink lip shade, she completed the look. The Mother actress kept her hair in a sleek back brushed updo, keeping the focus on her look.
Well, Ben Affleck is one lucky man, indeed! What do you think? Let us know your thoughts about Jennifer Lopez’s looks.
