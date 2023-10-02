There might be some rumors about trouble in Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck’s paradise, but the diva never misses a chance to mesmerize her fans with her beauty and charm. Recently, the songstress has shared a few pictures donning a beautiful gown and making our hearts skip a beat, and we couldn’t wait to dive deep into her lookbook. Scroll ahead to check it out!

JLo is popularly known for her singing career, but the diva has also carved her name in the acting industry with her hard work and dedication. However, apart from her career graph, she is also known for flaunting her style statements, as she has never dressed inappropriately. Even if she had worn a bikini, she slayed it with all her glamour!

A few hours back, Jennifer Lopez took to her Instagram handle and shared two pictures in a series, wearing a white corsetry gown from Back Mai with a plunged halter neckline and pink floral detailing that gave a summery vibe through it. The ensemble made her flaunt her busty cleav*ge and curves like a pro. The tulle flair of the gown added an edge to the whole look.