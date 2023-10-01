Being a celebrity means staying under constant scrutiny all the time, and it gets even messier if your parents are also celebrities and if they are going through a rough phase leading to a divorce. Every tabloid is publishing stories regarding that, every paparazzi is outside your house – it can get on your nerves. And Dakota Johnson had faced it all.

Don Johnson and Melanie Griffith’s daughter Dakota also walked in her parent’s footsteps and entered Hollywood and showed her acting skills like no other. She shot to fame after portraying Anastasia Steele’s character in the Fifty Shades of Grey franchise.

However, when Dakota Johnson’s parents were going through their divorce, she had to visit a rehab centre once. Yes, that’s right. Scroll ahead to get to the scoop.

Dakota Johnson had gone through a lot of rough patches while growing up as she couldn’t adjust to the popularity, paparazzi and all of the glamour that came with being a celebrity kid. At the age of 17, in 2007, the Persuasion actress had gone to a rehab centre, not for alcohol or drug consumption but for the buzzing stress in her mind.

In 2014, in an interview with SHE Magazine, Dakota had opened up about that situation in her life and clarified the rumours of her visiting a rehab centre. The Fifty Shades Of Grey actress said, “My parents had their own concerns and I was in a position where I had to deal with these adult issues at a very young age. I needed help.”

Not only did Dakota Johnson have to deal with the fame, but also had to go through her parent’s divorce, that was enough ‘mind f*cking’ for her. However, when speculations about her getting into rehab surfaced, reports connected her parents’ programme as well, but the only difference was that they had gone into rehab for their alcohol and drug issues.

On the work front, Dakota Johnson will be next seen in Madame Web under MCU. Well, did you know about this? Let us know.

