Friends Stars From Jennifer Aniston To David Schwimmer Weren't A Part Of Matthew Perry's Funeral's Intimate Second Half? [Reports]

Matthew Perry, who was known for playing the role of Chandler Bing, the king of sarcasm, in the iconic sitcom Friends, left the entire world in shock after he was found unconscious in the hot tub of his LA home on October 28. The actor was 54, and his passing left his fans in disbelief. As his fans are still processing the loss, the actor was laid to rest on November 3, in the attendance of his family, close pals, and Friends co-stars. However, the five of them were allegedly not there the whole time.

Despite working in TV for several years, Perry was shot to fame with his role as Chandler Bing in Friends. He played the role for ten seasons of the show, but it stayed with him for life. His co-stars were Courteney Cox, Jennifer Aniston, Matt LeBlanc, Lisa Kudrow and David Schwimmer.

Dressed in black outfits, Matthew Perry’s Friends co-stars attended his funeral last week. Jennifer, Courteney, Lisa, and David arrived early, while Matt LeBlanc joined them outside the church following an hour-long service. Now, as per a report by The Sun, a source revealed that the five of them were not there the entire time. The co-stars allegedly did not attend the intimate second half of the service. The final proceedings took place at The Courts of Remembrance, which was a more secluded area.

The insider added, “That part was only attended by Matthew‘s family and closest friends. Less than 20 people.” “After the services, friends left while his family and few others took a car up to the area where the coffin was taken and then carried into The Courts of Remembrance.” Even Matthew Perry’s initial services were exclusive and saw only 40 people.

Earlier, the Friends cast released a joint statement in which they addressed Matthew Perry’s untimely death and revealed how they are “utterly devastated” by the same. They added that they have a lot to say at the moment, but they need time to “grieve and process this unfathomable loss.” They further mentioned that their thoughts and love are with the late actor’s family, friends, and fans.

