After being in theatres for five weeks and now stepping into the sixth week, Zara Hatke Zara Bachke is taking a serious aim at 90 crores lifetime. In the week gone by, it collected around 3.50 crores more. That has pushed the total to 86 crores. As a result, the film is now less than 5 crores away from reaching the 90 crores milestone, which seems to be in sight.

All that the Vicky Kaushal and Sara Ali Khan starrer now needs to do is stay stable right through so that 3.5-4 crores more come in during the next three weeks. Yes, there is a huge competition from Tom Cruise starrer Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One, but then this Dinesh Vijan production has battled quite a few Bollywood, Hollywood and regional movies in its run and it’s now required to collect just 20-25 lakhs more on a daily basis to sail through.

This week is anyways going to be good for holdover releases, and though there are many options available for the audiences, one waits to see what kind of footfalls are seen for Zara Hatke Zara Bachke, which is now playing at a reduced count of screens and shows.

