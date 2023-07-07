Tom Cruise is synonymous with Hollywood and is a global star with an illustrious film career, and he is also known for his enigmatic personality off the screen. He has often been praised for helping out his co-stars, like the time he helped Lea Thompson and got her out of doing uncomfortable scenes. Tom and Lea featured in the 1983 film All The Right Moves. The actress once opened up about when the film’s producer wanted her to do topless scenes.

The film was directed by Michael Chapman and was produced by Lucille Ball Productions. For the unversed, Thompson is known for her role as Lorraine Baines-McFly in the popular cult classic Hollywood film, Back To The Future. Scroll below to know how the Mission Impossible star helped her escape an uncomfortable scene.

As per a report in Closer Weekly via Fandom Wire, Lea Thompson once shared the incident of Tom Cruise saving her dignity when the makers of their film All The Right Moves insisted on her going topless for two scenes. She told the media outlet, “This is a funny story about how generous he was. They wanted me to show my br*asts twice in the script. I didn’t even audition because I didn’t want to take my shirt off, but I got the part and was like, ‘OK’.”

She then went on to reveal that it was Tom Cruise who convinced the makers to drop one of the n*de scenes. Thompson said, “Tom managed to talk them out of one of the [n*de] scenes, and in the second, he said, ‘Well, if she has to be nak*d, I’ll be n*ked, too’. That’s pretty bada*s! I’ve always been grateful to him for standing up to the producers.”

On the work front, Tom Cruise is gearing up for his Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One release, which is all set to hit the theatres on July 12, 2023.

