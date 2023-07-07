Amber Heard is making a comeback in the entertainment industry after a long time, and fans are finally happy. She had a difficult time in the past few years, and it will take a while for people to forget about her defamation trial against her ex-husband Johnny Depp. The actress lost not only the legal battle but also a massive fan base. During the proceedings, many disturbing facts came to light. One of them was Depp’s possessive and jealous nature towards his ex-wife.

As per the accusations by Heard’s legal team, the Pirates of the Caribbean actor did not want the actress to wear s*xy or revealing clothes. During one of the sessions, he shed light on the matter. To know more about it, scroll on.

Amber Heard’s team accused Johnny Depp of being outrageous if the actress had to do a n*de scene in movies. She allegedly had to hide her schedules if they involved filming of any n*de or explicit scenes. To this, the actor said that it was less for him and for his ex-wife as she wanted to be taken seriously in Hollywood and not just a glamour-qoutient in movies. As per PageSix, he told the court, “Ms. Heard was uncomfortable being thought of as a s*x object, and she was hoping to do better films with more meat to the part, if you will, and did not want to be objectified and did not want to have to do n*de scenes any more.”

He also shared that he never stopped Amber Heard from wearing revealing clothes and just thought that she was not sticking to her own words. While explaining it further, Johnny Depp said, “I would never tell her what to wear, but I would certainly make mention if I thought what she was wearing was completely against the grain of what she told me her wishes were, because I did not find it very helpful to what she was looking for in terms of being taken seriously as an actress.”

The Edward Scissorhands actor stated that it was his ex-wife who wanted his opinion in the first place. “She was telling me how she did not want to be looked at as the pretty girl or did not want to have to get her bre*sts out or be n*de in a film any more. And I said, ‘You do not have to.’ She wanted my advice, and I gave her my advice. Unfortunately, or fortunately, she continued to do the same type of films, and I thought to myself that she was above them.”

As of now, the actress will be seen in In The Fire and Aquaman And The Lost Kingdom next. Let us know if you agree with Johnny Depp’s words and for more such news, stay tuned to Koimoi.

