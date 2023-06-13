Hollywood’s ex-couple Johnny Depp and Amber Heard’s mudslinging defamation case has been the talk of the town for quite some time now. On June 2, last year, the Pirates Of the Caribbean actor won the defamation trial against Heard and was awarded $15 million in damages, while Amber Heard should receive $2 million owing to her claiming that Depp’s lawyer defamed her. After making headlines for personal reasons, the ex-couple is now in the news for the premiere of their respective films at the Taormina Film Festival.

The Aquaman actress is all set to return to the silver screen with her upcoming film ‘In The Fire’, whose premiere will soon take place at the prestigious film festival, which also includes Depp’s, Jeanne Du Barry. Divided by the film festival organisers’ decision to include both films, netizens have expressed disappointment.

Taking to social media, Johnny Depp supporters have been slamming and trolling Amber Heard for her film ‘In The Fire’. The fans have been calling the actress ‘a liar who should be in prison, given the allegations she has made against the actor. Soon after the announcement was made, Heard and Depp fan clubs began bashing each other while supporting their favourite actor.

A user wrote, “She is a troubling woman. She sends her PR to attack her ex-husband with any mention in the press. Yet, she is a proven abuser who blackmails Hollywood elites. I hope we don’t see much more of her, she triggers abused woman World Wide. She really should be in jail.” While another said, “Let’s see if her 10-year-old fans and bots from Twitter can actually go to the movies and make this one a success.” “No. She’s a liar and should be in prison,” wrote a third user.

A fourth one said, “Who wants to see a talentless actress who is known as an abusive liar and has withhold millions from sick and dying kids. A woman who stepped on the shoulders of real victims to make much money.”

While fifth one wrote, “Is this a film about a woman that tortures her family, friends and ex wife. Goes to Hollywood pretends to be an actor but ends up stripping and has sec parties with rich men. Then throws herself at a movie star, tortures him and shits on his bed. Scams $7m but messes it up?”

Amber Heard is expected to make her first public appearance at the 69th Taormina Film Festival since the defamation trial with Johnny Depp in Italy on June 24.

Well, it would be interesting to see if the film festival fraternity makes any changes in the plan!

