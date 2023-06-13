Nick Cannon has branded 50 Cent “fat”.

The ‘Wild ’N Out’ host, 42, made the remark as he reacted to a recent interview in which the 47-year-old rapper’s ex-girlfriend Vivica A Fox, 58, said she would be open to dating the singer again.

Nick told co-hosts Mason Moussette and Courtney Bee during ‘The Daily Cannon’ podcast: “You can, like, fantasise about Fif from 15 years ago.

“(Now) he look like he got a pack of hot dogs on the back of his neck.”

He added the younger 50 Cent looks a lot “different” to the “fat” rapper today, and referenced 50’s pose showing off his muscles on his famous record sleeve by saying: “You looking at them pictures from ‘Get Rich or Die Tryin’,’ now it’s get thick or die fryin’.”

Vivica dated 50 in the early 2000s and recently said on Sherri Shepherd’s talk show last week about being open to giving their romance another try: “Ben (Affleck) and Jen (Lopez) did it – why not?

“I’m looking for a partner. Someone that’s fun, got their own identity, their own money. I’m not trying to be a sugar mama.”

Nick has been slammed by fans for calling 50 “fat”, and his remarks come after

he made a bizarre remark two weeks about about “impregnating” current WWE champion Bianca Belair, 34.

Nick, who has 12 children with six different women, verbally sparred with the wrestler during an episode of ‘Wild ’N Out’ in May, saying: “There’s a couple of guys who were up to no good, they starting making trouble in my neighbourhood.

“I get in one little fight, my mom got scared. Because I wanted to impregnate Bianca Belair.”

Bianca attempted to laugh off the inappropriate comment while standing beside her husband and fellow WWE star, Montez Ford, 33.

