Ranveer Singh is having a tough time at the box office, and he’s now looking for a big bounceback. The actor is coming up next with Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, which also stars Alia Bhatt. The film marks Karan Johar’s return as a director, and is expected to do well. But will it help Ranveer to achieve that 1000 points milestone in Star Ranking? Let’s see how the actor could get there!

For the unversed, in Koimoi’s Star Power Index aka Star Ranking, actors are allotted points based on their films (Hindi) in the coveted box office clubs like 100 crore club, 200 crore club, and many more. For example, 100 points are given for a film in the 100 crore club, and so on. 50 points each is given for a film in the top 10 overseas grossers.

As of now, Ranveer Singh is standing at 950 points and is just 50 points away from hitting the milestone of 1000 points. To cover this distance, Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani needs to at least enter into the 100 crore club at the Indian box office. If this happens, the actor’s tally will be added 100 points, taking the total to 1050.

Though Ranveer Singh will see no increment in positions in Star Ranking, he’ll join the club of 1000 points. As of now, five stars are part of this elite club. Salman Khan is at the top with 2550 points, followed by Akshay Kumar (1800 points), Shah Rukh Khan (1500 points), Ajay Devgn (1500 points) and Aamir Khan (1400 points).

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

