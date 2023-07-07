It was a decent extended first week for SatyaPrem Ki Katha as 53 crores* came in. The film had a double-digit score on Saturday and Sunday, which pushed the overall numbers well. On Monday and Tuesday, the film got into the 4 crores range, and then Wednesday and Thursday were in the 3 crores range. The good part was that when compared to Friday collections of 7 crores, the drop right till the close of the week was in the 50% range.

In the times when so many films just lose steam by the time the first week comes to a close, this Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani starrer SatyaPrem Ki Katha stayed in circulation.

Of course, it hasn’t taken off in a way where collections are similar to Friday right till Thursday, something that has happened to a few blockbuster small/mid-budget films in recent times. However SatyaPrem Ki Katha hasn’t fallen either, hence staying somewhere in between and promising a decent lifetime return.

The good part is that this week there is only Neeyat for competition with a different target audience base. Hence, there is a possibility of this Sameer Vidwans-directed romantic drama to rise all over again in the second weekend. If that turns out to be the case and 12-13 crores more come in, then the Sajid Nadiadwala production could well aim for a 75 crores lifetime.

*Estimates. Final numbers awaited

