For SatyaPrem Ki Katha to have a satisfying first week at the box office, it needed to go past the 4.21 crores mark on Monday. The film had collected 7 crores on Friday and the Monday drop needed to be less than 50%. Well, this is what that happened and as a result the film is in a zone from where it can land safely in few days from now.

What the Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani starrer needs now is to hold on to similar levels right till Thursday. This would ensure that at least 10-11 crores more would be added to its total before the second weekend begins. By the look of things, it should manage to do that since the numbers are as it is at mid-levels and Monday is an indicator of where it would eventually land. Since the competition from regional languages has already been accounted for in the extended weekend gone by as well as Monday, all that the Sameer Vidwans-directed romantic drama needs to do now is sustain well.

The Sajid Nadiadwala production has now collected 42.71 cores in the first since days and should hit the 50 crows mark by the close of the first seven days. That would be decent enough, considering the state of Bollywood today, where it’s either a hit or a miss. In case of SatyaPrem Ki Katha, it has found its slot and will eventually be aiming for 75 crores+ total in the final run.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

