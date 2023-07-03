It was a fair second Sunday for 1920: Horrors of the Heart as 82 lakhs came in. It was expected that the collections would manage to hit the 1 crore mark on the 10th day, but then there was a lot of competition to process. As it is, the film had come at a time when it had a short first-week run of mere six days, and still, it managed to exceed expectations.

However, during the second weekend, there was SatyaPrem Ki Katha which managed to find its bearings and then regional releases in other parts of the country where Hindi films do well diverted a lot of attention towards themselves.

As a result, this Krishna Bhatt-directed horror drama is yet to touch the 15 crores mark, which it was expected to reach on Sunday itself. 1920: Horrors of the Heart currently stands at 14.62 crores, and now all eyes are on whether it manages to reach there today or tomorrow. By the look of things; it may as well happen tomorrow as Friday’s numbers were 58 lakhs, and there would be a dip coming in today for sure.

That said, 1920: Horrors of the Heart has done its job, and now the few lakhs that would trickle in daily would add to those little gains that it would gain in its theatrical run as well. The Avika Gor starrer was a film which was being pegged as an OTT arrival, and what it has done theatrically is enough to revive interest in horror cinema arriving out of Bollywood.

