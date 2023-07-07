SatyaPrem Ki Katha starring Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani, is all set to be another 100 crore grosser from Bollywood at the worldwide box office in 2023. The milestone is a bit away, but it is expected to be touched in some days. If it happens, it’ll be another film to do so after the recent releases – Adipurush and Zara Hatke Zara Bachke. Keep reading to know more!

Helmed by Sameer Vidwans, the romantic comedy has just ended its first extended week at the box office, and so far, it’s a decent run. The next few days would be crucial. Considering the absence of any major competitor, the film is expected to churn out good numbers until Tom Cruise’s Mission: Impossible 7 hits theatres.

As per the latest box office update, SatyaPrem Ki Katha has earned 53 crores* nett at the Indian box office. In gross, it equals to 62.54 crores* gross. In overseas, the film has earned 13 crores gross. Combining both gross numbers, the worldwide box office collection stands at 75.54 crores gross and the rom-com is eventually expected to enter the 100 crore club.

Meanwhile, as part of the post-release promotion for SatyaPrem Ki Katha, Kartik Aaryan mingled with his fans and checked out their reactions at the Gaiety Galaxy cinema recently.

Dressed in a pink shirt and denim, Kartik Aaryan interacted with his female fans and clicked pictures with them. He thanked a few elderly ladies who praised his performance in the movie.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

