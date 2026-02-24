Yash Raj Films (YRF) is moving ahead with the production of Alpha, the newest addition to its spy universe. Helmed by Shiv Rawail, the film features Alia Bhatt in the central role. In recent weeks, there was widespread chatter suggesting that the project might skip cinemas and debut directly on a streaming platform. Some reports even claimed that Netflix had put forward a substantial offer, said to be around Rs 215 crore, for the digital rights.

Those rumours have now been put to rest. A spokesperson for Yash Raj Films told Variety India that Alpha is firmly slated for a theatrical release. The studio reportedly views the film as a major tentpole title and has no plans to divert any of its big-screen releases straight to OTT platforms.

When Is Alia Bhatt’s Alpha Expected To Release In Theatres?

As of now, there is no concrete release date. Initially, the film was planned for release on December 25, 2025, but it was postponed as the visual effects work was not completed on time. The release was then reportedly pushed to April 17, 2026, to allow sufficient time to properly finish the VFX. However, it now appears that Alpha might miss this date as well.

This is because Salman Khan’s Battle of Galwan is slated for an April release, so the makers have reportedly decided to avoid a clash and push Alpha to a later date.

Alpha: Cast & Crew

Alpha is created by Aditya Chopra and directed by Shiv Rawail. So far, only four actors have been officially confirmed: Alia Bhatt, Sharvari, Bobby Deol, and Anil Kapoor.

The film’s action sequences are choreographed by Craig Macrae, with Aditya Chopra serving as the producer under the banner of Yash Raj Films. The film will be released in multiple languages, including Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu.

Advertisement

For more such updates, check out Bollywood News!

Must Read: Oslo: A Tail of Promise Pune Premiere: John Abraham’s Dog-Human Story Makes Audience Emotional!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News