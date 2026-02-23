From academia to cinema, Pooja Arora’s transition into film production reflects vision, discipline, and creative conviction. An academician by profession with a deep inclination toward writing, she has now stepped into filmmaking with her home banner, Dhawan Films, alongside her husband, Vipul Dhawan. Their debut venture, Na Jaane Kaun Aa Gaya, marks a significant milestone in their professional journey.

Could you share your professional background & journey so far?

I began my career as an academician. Born and raised in Bareilly, I completed my education and earned a PhD. Later, after moving to Saudi Arabia, I was introduced to an opportunity in filmmaking through my brother Vikas Arora, which Vipul Dhawan and I chose to pursue together. That decision gradually led us into production. We registered our production house six years ago; however, the pandemic paused our plans. We used that time to work intensively on the script and carefully plan the filmmaking process. Nearly three years ago, we formally began work on our debut film, Na Jaane Kaun Aa Gaya.

What inspired you to establish your own production banner?

I grew up in a creatively vibrant and close-knit family. While my academic background shaped my analytical thinking, my upbringing nurtured my artistic sensibilities. My brother, Vikas Arora, the writer-director of our film, has been associated with theater since his early years. Observing his journey and being immersed in that environment deeply influenced me. When I felt ready to create meaningful content, launching Dhawan Films became a natural progression.

Why did you choose Na Jaane Kaun Aa Gaya as your debut project?

It is an intense romantic drama exploring the complexities of modern relationships, an area I strongly connect with. Although I cannot disclose the storyline, I can confidently say it is emotionally engaging and highly relatable.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by VAF (@vikasarorafilms)

What guided your casting decisions?

The casting process was entirely audition-based and took nearly three months. We were focused on selecting actors who aligned perfectly with the characters in personality, presence, and emotional depth.

What attracted you to a story centered on love & trust?

When I read the script, I approached it first as an audience member rather than a producer. It felt unique yet relatable. Themes of love, trust, vulnerability, and heartbreak are universal, which made the project compelling.

How do you decide whether a script is worth investing in?

I connected with the story first as an audience member, not as a producer. If a film feels honest, relatable, and emotionally true at that stage, the decision to make it becomes absolutely clear.

Did you have confidence in Vikas Arora’s vision? How involved were you creatively?

Trust is fundamental in collaboration. Having witnessed Vikas’s growth from theater to leading creative teams, I have seen his technical competence and clarity firsthand. Our core team includes Vikas Arora as writer-director, Vipul Dhawan and me as producers, and Reet Arora as co-producer. I was actively involved from scripting through final production, ensuring consistency in vision.

What were the key challenges you faced?

In today’s film industry, effective networking is one of the biggest challenges. With a strategic approach and coordinated teamwork, we managed this aspect efficiently and ensured smooth progress.

What can audiences expect from the film’s release?

The film will have a pan-India theatrical release on 6th March 2026. It is a slice-of-life romantic drama that resonates strongly with contemporary audiences, reflecting experiences of love, vulnerability, and emotional growth.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dhawan Films (@dhawan.films)

Does the film convey a specific message?

I prefer not to define a singular message. Each viewer will interpret it differently, and that personal interpretation is integral to the cinematic experience.

How do you ensure authenticity while portraying modern relationships?

I believe relationships are central to human experience. Authenticity stems from emotional honesty in storytelling. As this is my debut project, I am satisfied with the sincerity reflected in the final outcome.

What kind of content do you plan to produce in the coming years?

While I remain open to diverse genres, relationship-driven narratives are closest to my heart. Through Dhawan Films, we aim to uphold high creative standards, maintain a healthy working environment, and ensure integrity at every stage of filmmaking.

With this debut, Pooja Arora begins a purposeful journey in cinema, committed to storytelling rooted in emotional authenticity and meaningful human connections.

Advertisement

For more such stories, check out Bollywood Features

Must Read: Jab Khuli Kitaab First Look: Pankaj Kapur & Dimple Kapadia Redefine Late-Life Romance In This ZEE5 Film

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News