Alia Bhatt has already racked up a formidable corpus in the Bollywood industry at the young age of 32. She now wants to replicate her success in acting in the world of production. The versatile actress founded Eternal Sunshine Productions in 2020 to make warm, fuzzy movies that uplift and motivate audiences. Her upcoming project Don’t Be Shy is exactly that.

Bhatt and her sister, Shaheen Bhatt, have collaborated with Amazon Prime Video to bring the movie to life. The sisters recently appeared on Prime Video’s social media accounts to announce their coming-of-age romantic comedy.

Alia Bhatt Talks About The Making Of Don’t Be Shy

In a recently released Prime Video clip, Alia Bhatt is seen handling a flurry of phone calls from the movie set as she tries to get things under control at the office of Eternal Sunshine Productions. The room soon descends into chaos as Bhatt learns that a turtle in the set has eaten the movie’s script.

Both Shaheen Bhatt and Alia then walk us through the draining process of selecting a movie to produce. They also give us a glimpse of how chaotic it is to launch a start-up production company. However, the Bhatt sisters make it clear that the collaboration with Prime Video makes their project so special.

Written and directed by Sreeti Mukerji, Don’t Be Shy is a bildungsroman that has all the elements of a successful entertainer: love, heartbreak, romance, and a refreshing story of growing up.

Don’t Be Shy Plot

Produced by Alia Bhatt and Shaheen Bhatt under the banner of Eternal Sunshine Productions, Don’t Be Shy follows the story of Shyamili ‘Shy’ Das, a 20-year-old girl who thinks she has everything figured out until her perfectly planned life takes an unpredictable turn. Things begin to spiral out of her control as Shyamili tries to get a grip on her life.

The film is co-produced by Grishma Shah and Vikesh Bhutani. Alia’s innate instinct for emotionally rich, deeply relatable, and entertaining stories is evident in this young adult story about friendship, love, and growing up.

With a strong female-forward narrative, fresh, relatable, and humorous writing, and earnest characters, Don’t Be Shy promises to be a delightful experience for audiences around the world. The storytelling is complemented by the infectious music composed by Ram Sampath.

Prime Video is partnering with Eternal Sunshine Productions to bring the bold story to fans worldwide.

