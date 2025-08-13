Su From So, starring Shaneel Gautham, JP Thuminad, and Sandhya Arakere in key roles, continues to rake in winning numbers and push its tally ahead. Released amid minimal expectations, the film has emerged as a massive success at the worldwide box office. After crossing the milestones of 50 and 75 crores, it is all set to hit a much-awaited century. Keep reading for a detailed collection report of day 19!

Reception of the film

The Kannada comedy drama was theatrically released on July 15. Upon its release, the film received highly positive reviews from critics, and even among the ticket-buying audience, it is enjoying positive word-of-mouth. On BookMyShow, the film has a rating of 9.4 out of 10, with 90.1K votes. Such positivity has helped in a glorious theatrical run.

How much did Su From So earn at the worldwide box office in 19 days?

After a decent start, Su From So has been on an unstoppable ride and has surprised everyone with its performance. Speaking about the latest collection update from Sacnilk, the film has earned 67.85 crore net at the Indian box office in 19 days. Adjusting for GST, the gross domestic collection stands at 80.06 crores.

While in India, Su From So is a big hit, its overseas performance has also been good. As of now, it has earned 10.75 crore gross in the overseas market. Combining this with the Indian gross, the 19-day worldwide box office stands at 90.81 crore gross.

Box office breakdown:

India net – 67.85 crores

India gross – 80.06 crores

Overseas gross – 10.75 crores

Worldwide gross – 90.81 crores

All set to score a century for Sandalwood after a long gap

With less than 10 crores to go, the Kannada comedy drama is all set to score a big century globally very soon. With this, it’ll score a century for Sandalwood after a long gap of 34 months. The last century for the Kannada film industry came with Kantara, which was released in September 2022.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates!

