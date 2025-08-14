Coolie, starring the legendary superstar Rajinikanth, is out in theatres and, as expected, it’s a total blast at the Indian box office. Going by the advance booking trend, it was clear that the magnum opus would deliver a mind-blowing start, and the occupancy in day 1 morning shows proves that it is on the right path. As expected, the reports of the Tamil and Telugu versions are simply superb. Keep reading for a detailed report!

Mind-blowing start in Tamil

The Kollywood action thriller had a strong pre-release buzz, and it sold most of its tickets for the Tamil morning shows in the advance booking itself. This hinted at a hurricane at the box office, and as expected, the Tamil version is off to a fantastic start with 82% occupancy in the morning shows, as per Sacnilk.

Coolie sets the box office on fire with Telugu morning occupancy on day 1

Apart from the original Tamil version, the Telugu version also joined the party for Coolie. It saw an earth-shattering occupancy of 91% in the morning shows. Apart from Rajinikanth and Lokesh Kanagaraj’s duo, Nagarjuna is responsible for the madness in Telugu. In the Hindi version, the occupancy was good at 25%. Even in Kannada, Coolie opened with a solid occupancy of 58%.

Overall, Coolie has lived up to its pre-release hype by attracting massive footfalls at the Indian box office through day 1 morning shows, with all the versions contributing. However, the over-the-counter ticket sales might be affected since early reviews and reactions are mixed. Still, a bumper opening is on the cards.

More about the film

Directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, the Kollywood action thriller also stars Soubin Shahir, Upendra, Shruti Haasan, and Sathyaraj in key roles. It also features Aamir Khan in a cameo appearance. It was produced by Kalanithi Maran’s Sun Pictures.

The film was reportedly made on a massive budget of 350 crores, making it one of the most expensive films in Rajinikanth‘s career. Out of this massive amount, Rajini has reportedly received a paycheck of 150 crores.

