Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR’s War 2 is finally out in theatres to entertain the audience. Since it’s a magnum opus from YRF’s Spy Universe, all eyes were set on how it performs in the morning shows. Now that morning shows across the country have concluded, it has been learned that the film had an underwhelming occupancy in the morning shows of day 1. However, the Telugu version tells an entirely different story at the Indian box office. Keep reading for a detailed report!

Underwhelming occupancy in day 1 morning shows of the Hindi version

As we saw in the advance booking stage, the magnum opus witnessed an underwhelming response in Hindi pre-sales. The same was seen in the morning shows (2D) on the D-day, as the turnout wasn’t good through over-the-counter ticket sales. It was underwhelming, with just 16% occupancy throughout the country, as per Sacnilk. Considering the sequel and Spy Universe factors, the response is disappointing.

War 2’s Telugu version is doing the heavy lifting at the Indian box office

In the Telugu version, War 2 is a different beast altogether. The Telugu shows (2D) saw an excellent occupancy of 75% in the morning shows of day 1. In Tamil, it was good with 30%. It clearly seems that the Telugu version is making a major difference at the Indian box office, all thanks to Jr NTR’s stardom.

The Hindi version received better response in premium formats like IMAX and 4DX, but it won’t make a significant impact as shows are very limited.

Since early reviews are mixed, War 2 might not see a big surge through over-the-counter ticket sales, but still, Jr NTR’s presence ensures a solid number coming in from the Telugu version. Interestingly, even Coolie has opened to mixed reviews, so this Spy Universe film won’t face much heat due to a clash.

More about the film

The action thriller is helmed by Ayan Mukerji and produced by Aditya Chopra’s YRF. It also stars Kiara Advani and Ashutosh Rana in key roles. It serves as the sixth movie in YRF’s Spy Universe.

