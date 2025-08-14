Superstar Rajinikanth is once again ready to charm his way to theaters (and the audiences’ hearts) as Coolie has arrived on the big screens. This time, the veteran actor is working with Lokesh Kanagaraj, Nagarjuna Akkineni, Upendra Rao, and others.

The movie has generated significant buzz since its announcement, and fans are eagerly waiting to witness the Superstar’s magic in theaters again. Many are also curious about the reviews of Coolie before catching it in cinemas. In this article, we will look at X reviews of Lokesh and Rajinikanth’s latest film.

Coolie X Reviews: Rajinikanth & Lokesh Kanagaraj’s Film Receive Mixed Reactions From Netizens

Coolie is getting mixed reactions from the audience. One fan marked it as a king-size disappointment and dubbed the film Lokesh Kanagaraj’s weakest work. He further said Rajinikanth looks tired, and Aamir Khan’s character feels cartoonish.

He wrote: “#Coolie ~ Once again King size disappointment after Kabali. Weakest work of Lokesh. Dull screenplay & story. Rajinikanth looks tired, ordinary act of Nagarjuna, Aamir Khan is cartoonish. Smashing entry of Upendra is the only best thing about this film. (2☆/5).”

Another X user praised the acting skills Soubin Shahir and claimed that Nagarjuna is the weakest character in the film. “After watching Coolie Honestly Nag mama Nothing to do in film . He is weakest character & Villain except I am danger song 🔥.Not used him properly. Standout performance is soubin shahir,” he wrote

However, another cinephile stated in a short and concise manner that the film is a mass entertainer and that he loved the Superstar movie.

Coolie is also seen as a wasted opportunity by one user, and he feels that Rajini’s character doesn’t feel like a lead role in the movie, and the cameos feel forced and pushed. He also dragged Anirudh’s work and said it’s not his best work to date. “#Coolie is a wasted opportunity. Rajini felt like a character rather than the lead role in the film.. Anirudh bad work till date. Cameos feel forced and pushed. Disappointment ⅖”

Coolie X Reviews: The Last Word

Overall, it seems that Coolie is a one-time watch film to witness in theaters. Once again, Rajinikanth is back in mass action, and if you are a fan of the Superstar, the movie will be a treat for the audience. On the other hand, it’s a standalone film from Lokesh for Rajini, and it’s not part of LCU. Still, considering the veteran actor’s stardom, the movie could be a major success at the box office.

