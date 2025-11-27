After two years, Ranveer Singh will be back on the big screens in the leading role as Dhurandhar. The spy action thriller directed by Aditya Dhar is intense and is making a lot of noise over its gore violence. After the massive success of Animal, Bollywood buffs are excited for another release in the genre. But will our leading star make a hit comeback after 6 years? Scroll below for a detailed box office analysis.

Dhurandhar trailer passed with flying colors!

We’ve previously seen Ranveer Singh as an antagonist in Padmaavat. His portrayal as Sultan Alauddin Khilji received applause, and he won hearts all across the globe. The reaction to the Dhurandhar trailer totally lived upto the expectations. In the first 24 hours, it crossed 200 million views across all social media platforms.

It’s also been a while since Bollywood has come up with a good action thriller. Recent releases like Baaghi 4 and War 2 failed to live upto the expectations. If the early reviews are positive, Dhurandhar would be the next big blockbuster of Bollywood. Even Aditya Dhar’s choice of supporting cast, including Sanjay Dutt, Akshaye Khanna, R Madhavan, and Arjun Rampal, has left fans in anticipation.

Will Ranveer Singh turn the tables after 6 years?

Ranveer Singh delivered his last superhit in 2019, Gully Boy. Unfortunately, he’s delivered only one success in the post-COVID era, Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, but it could not attain the hit tag.

After 6 long years, Dhurandhar has the potential to help him bounce back and deliver a box office blockbuster. Fingers crossed!

Check out Ranveer Singh’s last 5 films at the Indian box office (in the leading role):

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani (2023): 153.3 crores (Plus) Cirkus (2022): 20.85 crores (Flop) Jayeshbhai Jordaar (2022): 17.5 crores (Flop) 83 (2021): 102 crores (Flop) Gully Boy (2019): 139.38 crores (Super-hit)

More about the 2025 action thriller

Along with direction, Aditya Dhar has also written and co-produced Dhurandhar. It is jointly produced by Jio Studios and is slated for its theatrical release on December 5, 2025. The supporting cast also features Sara Arjun and Rakesh Bedi.

Advertisement

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates!

Must Read: Tere Ishk Mein Box Office Day 1: It’s Dhanush vs Akshay Kumar, Will Romance Shine Bright Among 2025 Bollywood Openers?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News