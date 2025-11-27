Kriti Sanon starrer Tere Ishk Mein is all set for its theatrical release tomorrow, i.e, November 28, 2025. The pre-release buzz is favorable, and fans are excited to see what new Dhanush and Aanand L Rai serve on the table. Romantic films have worked very well in Bollywood in 2025, but will the streak of success continue? Scroll below for a detailed box office analysis.

Surging advance booking sales!

According to the latest update, Tere Ishk Mein has registered advance booking sales of 3 crore gross (excluding blocked seats) for the opening day. There are multiple releases in theatres, but none that will pose a major threat. If the content clicks, there’s huge potential for this T-Series production. All eyes are now on the early reviews!

Where would it stand among the top romantic openers of 2025?

Going by the current trends, Dhanush and Kriti Sanon starrer could make a double-digit opening at the Indian box office. It would earn a higher day 1 than most romantic films of 2025, including Param Sundari (7.37 crores) and Bhool Chuk Maaf (7.20 crores).

However, the real race is against Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat (10.10 crores) and Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari (10.11 crores). If Aanand L Rai’s directorial beats both, it would score the second-best romantic opening of 2025. Saiyaara will continue to topple the list with its 22 crore debut.

Tere Ishk Mein vs Top 10 Bollywood openers of 2025

Considering all genres in Bollywood in 2025, the journey would be challenging for the upcoming release. Tere Ishk Mein must earn over 12.50 crores to axe Akshay Kumar‘s Jolly LLB 3 and enter the top 10 openers.

Check out the top 10 Bollywood openers of 2025 in India (net collection):

War 2: 52.5 crores Chhaava: 33.10 crores Sikandar: 30.06 crores Thamma: 25.11 crores Housefull 5: 24.35 crores Saiyaara: 22 crores Raid 2: 19.71 crores Kantara Chapter 1 (Hindi): 18.50 crores Sky Force: 15.30 crores Jolly LLB 3: 12.5 crores

