Following the massive critical and commercial success of Dhurandhar and its sequel, Dhurandhar: The Revenge, fans are eagerly waiting for its lead actor, Ranveer Singh‘s, next project. Keeping in mind the ongoing developments on Don 3, it seems unlikely that the immensely talented actor will be starring in the next Don installment.

Ranveer Singh’s Upcoming Projects

According to a recent report by India Today, Ranveer Singh is set to star as the lead in the Dhurandhar filmmaker’s yet-untitled next film, which is expected to kick off in March 2027. It was also speculated that the actor has acquired the rights to Amish Tripathi’s best-selling Shiva trilogy, but as of now, no agreement has reportedly been signed.

Among his confirmed projects, the Gully Boy actor will soon begin work on Pralay, which is likely to be his next release. The post-apocalyptic zombie thriller is being directed by Jai Mehta (Scam 1992) and is scheduled to go on floors in August later this year, as per News 18.

Ranveer Singh’s Last 5 Films – Box Office Performance (India)

Before the Dhurandhar duology, Ranveer Singh delivered several big box office hits, including Padmavat, Simmba, and Bajirao Mastani. As far as the theatrical performance of his last five films is concerned, let’s first take a look at how they performed at the Indian box office.

Dhurandhar: The Revenge (2026): ₹1185.15 crores Dhurandhar (2025): ₹894.49 crores Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani (2023): ₹153.3 crores Cirkus (2022): ₹20.85 crores Jayeshbhai Jordaar (2022): ₹17.5 crores

The above figures show that the last five films starring Ranveer Singh in the lead role collectively grossed around ₹2,271.29 crores at the Indian box office. This means his next film, which will most likely be Pralay, will need to earn at least ₹728.71 crores in India alone to take the resulting six-film total past the ₹3000 crore milestone.

Can Pralay Achieve This Benchmark?

Pralay is being viewed as a massively mounted cinematic venture reportedly made on a hefty ₹300 crore budget. The post-apocalyptic thriller will be set against the backdrop of Mumbai, a devastated city dealing with a widespread pandemic and a zombie outbreak. The underlying plot reportedly follows a married couple who are trying to survive in such an extreme situation.

From the film’s plot and backdrop, you can see that no mainstream Indian film has been made on the subject and on such a big budget. It is also expected to feature Malayalam actress Kalyani Priyadarshan (Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra) as the female lead.

Considering the film’s ambitious scale, the presence of a big star like Ranveer Singh, and a talented filmmaker at the helm, Pralay seems to have the potential to cross the ₹500 crore mark from the Indian box office alone. That said, its theatrical success will still depend on multiple factors, including execution, marketing, competition, and word of mouth. However, surpassing the ₹728.71 crore figure still appears to be a challenging target. The final verdict can only be clear after its theatrical release.

Advertisement

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates!

Must Read: Farhan Akhtar Net Worth 2026: How Don 3 Director Built A Massive Bollywood Empire

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News