The makers of India’s biggest horror fantasy film, The Raja Saab, turn Boman Irani’s birthday into a memorable moment of its own. In a move that instantly excites fan circles, the team drops a brand-new look poster of the veteran actor, showcasing a powerful tribute to one of Indian cinema’s most versatile performers.

Boman Irani’s Character In The Raja Saab

In the upcoming film, The Raja Saab, Boman Irani steps into the role of a psychiatrist, hypnotist and paranormal investigator – a character wrapped in intellect and mysticism. The film’s trailer already showcases him placing Prabhas’ character under hypnosis, triggering the story’s first major twist and potentially setting the emotional pulse of the narrative in motion.

The Special Poster Unveiled By Makers On Boman Irani’s Birthday

The birthday-special poster gives audiences their closest glimpse yet into the psychological backbone of the film. Dressed in layered, sombre undertones with a cane in hand, Boman from the poster adopts the intensity of a man navigating unseen realms with lots of expertise.

Along with this reveal, the makers share an affectionate note for the veteran actor, hinting that his character may hold more secrets than the trailer lets on. The caption says, “The one who stands between REALITY and the UNEXPLAINED…Team #TheRajaSaab wishes @boman_irani a very Happy Birthday 💥💥”

Sharing the new poster, Prabhas mentioned,” Many happy returns of the day

Boman Irani sir…Wishing you a fantastic year ahead..”

The Raja Saab Stands Out As One Of 2026’s Most Anticipated Movies

With Prabhas leading the cast and Boman Irani bringing experience and cerebral gravitas, The Raja Saab stands out as one of 2026’s biggest and most anticipated releases. As fans await the movie, Boman Irani’s birthday poster becomes the perfect curtain-raiser for the mysteries he could be unravelling on the big screen.

Directed and written by Maruthi, The Raja Saab is produced by People Media Factory and IVY Entertainment. The film also stars Malavika Mohanan, Nidhhi Agerwal, Riddhi Kumar, and Sanjay Dutt in pivotal roles.

The Raja Saab is slated for release in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam on 9 January 2026.

