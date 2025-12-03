Akhanda 2, starring Nandamuri Balakrishna in the lead role, gears up for its grand release this Friday (December 5). Considering the sequel factor, the film is expected to open on a strong note and become Balayya’s biggest opener at the Indian box office. Before the release, the biggie is making the right noise by enjoying good momentum in day 1 advance booking, and has managed to cross the milestone of 5 crore gross. Keep reading for a detailed report!

While the pace is much slower than expected in the USA pre-sales, the picture is totally different in the domestic market. Since the film is a sequel to Akhanda (2022), which was a big success for Balayya, the buzz has been good. Now, the buzz is being translated into numbers at ticket windows, as tickets are selling like hotcakes.

Akhanda 2 crosses the milestone of 5 crore gross in advance booking!

The advance booking went live a few hours ago, and Akhanda 2 has managed to display a solid momentum in the very early trends. As of 5 pm IST, it has sold tickets worth 1.94 crore gross for premiere shows in India. The overall occupancy is 39% in 186 shows.

Speaking about day 1, Akhanda 2 has sold tickets worth 3.88 crore gross through 944 shows. In total, it has amassed 5.82 crore gross so far at the Indian box office if we combine the pre-sales of premiere shows and opening day. This is a good pace, and with more shows opening up, the pace is expected to pick up more.

The next target will be to cross the 10 crore mark in pre-sales, which is expected to be achieved by tomorrow. In the closing report, the film will be aiming to touch 12 crore gross or more in pre-sales (premiere shows + day 1)

More about the film

Written and directed by Boyapati Sreenu, Akhanda 2 also stars Samyuktha Menon, Harshaali Malhotra, and Aadhi Pinisetty in key roles. It was reportedly made on a budget of 200 crores.

