45, starring Shiva Rajkumar, Upendra, Raj B. Shetty, Kaustubha Mani, and Jisshu Sengupta in key roles, concluded its 8-day extended opening week at the Indian box office yesterday. Released amid decent buzz, the film got off to a good start but struggled to maintain its pace afterwards. After the first weekend, it dropped below the 1 crore mark in day-to-day collections, pulling off an underwhelming opening week.

How much did 45 earn at the Indian box office in 8 days?

The Kannada fantasy action film was theatrically released on December 25, 2025. It received mixed reviews from critics, and even among the audience, it garnered mixed word of mouth. Such reactions impacted the film, which opened at 5.5 crore net on the auspicious occasion of Christmas. On the second day, it dropped by more than 60%, thus sealing the fate of the film.

As per the latest collection update, 45 has earned an estimated 40 lakh on its day 8. Overall, it has earned an estimated 13.85 crore net at the Indian box office. It equals a gross collection of 16.34 crores.

Day-wise collection breakdown:

Day 1 – 5.5 crores

Day 2 – 2 crores

Day 3 – 1.95 crores

Day 4 – 1.95 crores

Day 5 – 85 lakh

Day 6 – 65 lakh

Day 7 – 55 lakh

Day 8 – 40 lakh

Total – 13.85 crores

Turns out to be a major disappointment!

Reportedly, 45 was made on a budget of 40 crores. Against such a cost, it has managed to earn 13.85 crores during the extended opening week, which equals a recovery of 34.62%. Since the film is moving ahead at a slow pace, it won’t be able to recover its budget and is likely to conclude its run below the 20 crore mark. So, it has already secured a failure tag at the Indian box office.

More about the film

Directed by Arjun Janya, the Kannada fantasy action film also stars Pooja Ramachandran, Sudharani, and Vijayalakshmi Singh. It was produced by M Ramesh Reddy under the banner of Suraj Productions. The music is composed by Arjun Janya.

