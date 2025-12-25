45 X Review
The Kannada action-drama-thriller 45 released in theaters on December 25, 2025. The film marks the directorial debut of music composer Arjun Janya. It stars Shiva Rajkumar, Upendra, and Raj B. Shetty in lead roles, with Kaustubha Mani and Rajendran in supporting parts. Produced by Ramesh Reddy under the Suraj Productions banner, 45 was one of the most anticipated year-end Kannada releases.

Soon after the first shows, viewers took to X (formerly Twitter) to share their reactions.

45 Netizens’ Reaction

One viewer summed up the film in one word: “Shiva Thandava.” The user said the first half feels dull despite some crazy moments, but once Shivanna’s mass introduction happens, the film picks up and keeps the audience engaged till the end. They praised Upendra and Raj B. Shetty as well and rated the film 3.75/5.

Another user felt the film had huge potential. According to him, watching Shivanna, Upendra, and Raj B. Shetty together was a treat. He added that director Arjun Janya failed to handle the material. The user criticized the direction, background score, and VFX, calling the film a miss.

A different viewer described 45 as a “philosophical commercial thriller” and rated it 2.75/5. The user felt the second half is filled with fan moments, while the comedy works in parts but also breaks the flow. He disliked the heroine’s role and said editing and VFX could have been better. Overall, he called it a decent watch.

Another netizen shared a more balanced view. He wrote, “Overall a good watch Good attempt on his debut movie @ArjunJanyaMusic 👍🏻 Personal opinion if climax handled in other way mostly film would hav been Range Still fest for shivanna fans.”

One viewer wrote that Shivanna’s portion is the only strong positive and that he single-handedly saves the second half. The user strongly criticised the first half, poor VFX, weak story and worst climax twist. He rated the movie with 2.5 stars and expressed disappointment with Arjun Janya.

Check out the more reactions below:

Overall Verdict

Going by the X reactions, 45 has turned out to be a divisive film. Shivanna’s screen presence, mass moments, and second-half portions are the biggest highlights. Upendra and Raj B. Shetty also receive praise. However, many viewers are unhappy with the direction, weak screenplay, poor VFX, and an underwhelming climax.

