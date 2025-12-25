The Kannada action-drama-thriller 45 released in theaters on December 25, 2025. The film marks the directorial debut of music composer Arjun Janya. It stars Shiva Rajkumar, Upendra, and Raj B. Shetty in lead roles, with Kaustubha Mani and Rajendran in supporting parts. Produced by Ramesh Reddy under the Suraj Productions banner, 45 was one of the most anticipated year-end Kannada releases.

Soon after the first shows, viewers took to X (formerly Twitter) to share their reactions.

45 Netizens’ Reaction

One viewer summed up the film in one word: “Shiva Thandava.” The user said the first half feels dull despite some crazy moments, but once Shivanna’s mass introduction happens, the film picks up and keeps the audience engaged till the end. They praised Upendra and Raj B. Shetty as well and rated the film 3.75/5.

Just finished watching #45TheFilm if I want to say in one word then “SHIVA THANDAVA” that’s it 🥵🌋

The first half is quite dull with crazy stuff but from the Mass God Intro it picks up the film and keeps the audience engaged till the end.

Uppi & RajBShetty 🔥

Overall: 3.75/5 pic.twitter.com/Mng9Uu3zyt — appu_yash_addicts (@APPUYASHFANS) December 24, 2025

Another user felt the film had huge potential. According to him, watching Shivanna, Upendra, and Raj B. Shetty together was a treat. He added that director Arjun Janya failed to handle the material. The user criticized the direction, background score, and VFX, calling the film a miss.

There was so much potential! It was a treat to watch the three performers breathing fire, Shivanna, Uppi, and Raj.

But Arjun Janya messed it up badly. Not only the direction, even his BGM was not up to the mark. VFX is very poor. It’s a MISS! ☹️#45TheMovie #45themoviereview — Cinema with Harsha (@Harshav80151602) December 24, 2025

A different viewer described 45 as a “philosophical commercial thriller” and rated it 2.75/5. The user felt the second half is filled with fan moments, while the comedy works in parts but also breaks the flow. He disliked the heroine’s role and said editing and VFX could have been better. Overall, he called it a decent watch.

#45TheMovie review – 2.75/5 Philosophical Commercial thriller Sorry bro, An average Watch, you have messed up everything @ArjunJanyaMusic Second half is filled with fan stuffs👍 Comedy scenes are both positive as well as negative for the movie, worked well but breaks… https://t.co/Q0cX7Rtt5g — ÀŔÜÑ (@ArunKumarJV2000) December 24, 2025

Another netizen shared a more balanced view. He wrote, “Overall a good watch Good attempt on his debut movie @ArjunJanyaMusic 👍🏻 Personal opinion if climax handled in other way mostly film would hav been Range Still fest for shivanna fans.”

Overall a good watch

Good attempt on his debut movie @ArjunJanyaMusic 👍🏻 Personal opinion if climax handled in other way mostly film would hav been

Range Still fest for shivanna fans #45TheMovie https://t.co/WIfHBvwIeP — Likhith Ediga (@LikhithEdiga) December 24, 2025

One viewer wrote that Shivanna’s portion is the only strong positive and that he single-handedly saves the second half. The user strongly criticised the first half, poor VFX, weak story and worst climax twist. He rated the movie with 2.5 stars and expressed disappointment with Arjun Janya.

#45TheMovie review

Negative helbardhu so first positive helthini@NimmaShivanna portion ondhe positive one man show 💥💥 he saved the 2nd half

1st half enu ila 👎🏻

Bari VFX VFX VFX VFX adhu worst vfx

Story anthu ila climax twist anthu ina worst 💀@ArjunJanyaMusic 👎🏻👎🏻

🌟🌟✨/5 https://t.co/0Qns3Uen0m pic.twitter.com/I6huzKrNFk — Kichcha Aksh ᴹᵃˣ (@akshathchintu) December 24, 2025

Check out the more reactions below:

#45TheMovie Review: 3/5 Concept and the climax message were good.

Recall of old dialogues and songs were enjoyable. #Shivanna as usual did justice for his role.

However, VFX in the climax was a letdown. Especially after witnessing movies like #Kantara And the 2nd half felt a… https://t.co/XPKq8Z5R0O — Vinod (@Rocky23697) December 24, 2025

#45TheMovie is a bad movie. I sat through the whole movie for the sheer respect I have towards Shivanna and Upendra. Hope filmmakers take care when they do movies for legendary actors. Feel bad for Kannada audience. We deserve better. — Amoghavarsha (@Dharsha71838824) December 24, 2025

#45TheMovie review

Negative helbardhu so first positive helthini@NimmaShivanna portion ondhe positive one man show 💥💥 he saved the 2nd half

1st half enu ila 👎🏻

Bari VFX VFX VFX VFX adhu worst vfx

Story anthu ila climax twist anthu ina worst 💀@ArjunJanyaMusic 👎🏻👎🏻

🌟🌟✨/5 https://t.co/0Qns3Uen0m pic.twitter.com/I6huzKrNFk — Kichcha Aksh ᴹᵃˣ (@akshathchintu) December 24, 2025

Overall Verdict

Going by the X reactions, 45 has turned out to be a divisive film. Shivanna’s screen presence, mass moments, and second-half portions are the biggest highlights. Upendra and Raj B. Shetty also receive praise. However, many viewers are unhappy with the direction, weak screenplay, poor VFX, and an underwhelming climax.

Advertisement

For more such stories, check out Down South

Must Read: Mark X Review: Kichcha Sudeep’s Christmas Release Has Fans Calling It Addictive

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News