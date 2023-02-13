Canadian actor Ryan Gosling is one of the most popular actors in Hollywood who has worked in blockbuster films of varying genres. He is well known for films like La La Land, The Notebook, a romantic comedy film Crazy, Stupid, Love and The Big Short to name a few.

While he is one of the most loved Hollywood stars, he was once abused at the hands of a masseur. The actor has had the unfortunate experience of once dealing with a less-than-desirable massage that not only didn’t relieve his tense muscles but also ended up giving him a gross taste in his mouth.

Back in 2016, Ryan Gosling appeared on The Graham Norton Show to promote his new flick The Nice Guys with co-star Russell Crowe. During the show, he recalled an unpleasant Turkish massage—after being somewhat forced to share the funny story.

Ryan was initially reluctant to reveal the funny story but Norton simply said, “It’s a funny story, tell it.” To which, the actor went on to say, “I don’t know what it has to do with what we’re talking about. I had an awful experience having a Turkish massage where this guy’s idea of the massage was to take one leg and the other arm and try to connect it behind my back.”

Ryan Gosling revealed the best part of the story after visually demonstrating how uncomfortable it was., “Well, his belly went in my mouth.” Despite the audience’s laughter, Gosling continued to explain that things got even worse. “You know when you have something weird in your mouth… and your brain sends your tongue to figure out what it is?…My tongue was like, ‘What is that? It’s a hairy belly!'”

Yep. There is a man out there who gives horrible Turkish massages, yet was lucky enough to get his stomach licked by Ryan Gosling.

