Kylie Jenner, one of the sisters of the famous Kardashian -Jenner family, doesn’t need any introduction. You may like, or not like her, but it is impossible not to notice her. She is a successful model, an entrepreneur, and a mother of two adorable kids. She is one of the most fashionable divas who never leaves a chance to treat her fans with glam looks. However, today, we bring to you a throwback to when Kylie was quite insecure about her growing hips after the birth of her daughter Stormi. Scroll below to read the scoop!

Kylie enjoys a massive fanbase on social media, and the model is quite active on social media as she keeps posting her drool-worthy pictures to tease her admirers. However, as they say, even the prettiest person on this earth can get insecure, and that’s completely fine. Once Jenner was insecure about her body and was once spotted discussing with her older sister Kim Kardashian.

A clip from Keeping Up With The Kardashians was shared on one of the Instagram pages, supermodel Kylie Jenner can be seen discussing her insecurities about her growing hips with her sister. In the viral video, she says, “After a shoot, I am just feeling a little insecure. My hips have just spread. Like my favorite Jeans, they’re never gonna fit me again.” In the video, Kim can be seen agreeing with her and confessing that it took her a long time to get her body back, and sometimes she used to layer three pairs of shapewear before she left the house.”

As soon as the viral video came into the notice of netizens, they were quick to react to their conversation and brutally trolled them.

One of the users commented, “Next-level staged conversation.”

Another commented, “Meet the shallows.”

“Fake curves must be so hard, omg.”

“Fake all over.”

“Wow two plastics talking.”

“Coming from people who get fillers in their hips.”

What are your thoughts on the viral video of Kylie Jenner? Let us know in the comment section below!

