Gigi Hadid not only rules our hearts and the ramp shows as a fashionista and a supermodel, but also she is quite a social media influencer, apart from being a doting mother to her little daughter Khai. Not many know that Gigi is quite a cook. However, today, we will be sharing her viral spicy Vodka sauce pasta without alcohol that she had once made during the Covid and her pregnancy time. Keep scrolling to read further.

During the Covid, we all used to cook experimental dishes, from Dalgona coffee to whatnot! Many might have forgotten amidst all of that, we also tried Gigi’s spicy Vodka pasta, which she had made without the alcohol.

Well, Gigi Hadid had shared the full recipe on her Instagram story like an influencer and mentioned that she didn’t have Vodka that day, which is why she had made it without the alcohol. Now keep on reading to know the easiest way to cook the spicy Vodka pasta recipe.

In a large saucepan, heat the olive oil, garlic and onion. Cook until soft. Add tomato paste and cook until it appears “darker [in colour] / a bit caramelised”, as mentioned by Gigi Hadid. Then add in the heavy cream. Add in the vodka (if you have it and if you don’t, well skip it) and cook through until evaporated. Add in the red pepper flakes. [There is a special note from the chef here to add in more flakes if you like your pasta extra spicy].

Keep stirring until combined. Season with salt and pepper. Remove the sauce from the heat. Cook pasta separately. Gigi Hadid used shell pasta. When the pasta is done, save ¼ of the pasta water before draining. Add in the butter. Stir over medium heat til the butter has melted and the sauce is “sauccyyyy”, wrote Gigi.

Add pasta – and the pasta water – to the sauce. Add parmesan cheese and stir. Add more salt and pepper to taste. Top with a sprinkling of parmesan cheese and basil to serve.

And voila, Gigi Hadid’s Spicy Vodka Pasta is ready to be eaten! Isn’t it the perfect recipe to enjoy with your foodie friends?

For the unversed, Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik parted ways soon after their daughter Khai was born, but they both love and co-parent their baby girl.

Well, what are your thoughts about the spicy Vodka pasta? Would you try it at home? Let us know!

