Robert Downey Jr is known for playing the role of Iron Man, aka Tony Stark, in the Marvel Cinematic Universe; with time, it grew into one of the biggest Studios Marvel Studios and gave some of highest grossing films. It all started with RDJ’s Iron Man in 2008. The actor is loved for his role in the MCU, but he once confessed what other superhero persona he would have played in the MCU if not for Iron Man, and it’s not Captain America or Thor.

RDJ’s solo film is the foundation of MCU, and after that, everything was set into motion; the fans got several movies and web series, while his fans wanted him back in the role. For the unversed, Tony Stark died during the events of Avengers: Endgame, but there have been speculations that he might appear in some of the future projects of the Studio.

A few years back, Robert Downey Jr, while promoting his film Dolittle appeared in an interview with BBC Radio 1, where he answered a few questions from his little fans. The actor, at one point, was asked by a young fan which other MCU character he would portray if he weren’t Iron Man. He, sincerely answering the question, said, “I can’t think of any red-blooded American boy that didn’t imagine themselves as Spider-Man growing up.” For the unversed, he was really close to Tom Holland’s Spider-Man aka Peter Parker, and was like a mentor to him in the MCU. It was somewhat because Peter got blipped by Thanos’ snap that Tony decided to help the others and bring back everyone sacrificing himself.

Downey then went on to reveal, “However, looking back on it now — also because I’m just such a Jeremy Renner fan, and he made it so cool, particularly when he turns into Ronin [in Endgame] — I would say Hawkeye would be my go-to.”

On the work front presently, Robert Downey Jr will be seen in Christopher Nolan’s magnum opus Oppenheimer based on the life of theoretical physicist J Robert Oppenheimer and his development of the atomic bomb; the film is all set to hit the theatres on July 21st.

