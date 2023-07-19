That Tom Cruise is the man who has the duty to save Hollywood everytime there is crisis is now a very viral fact. He managed to release a movie right at the point where world was still recovering from the pandemic, which was also a sequel to a movie he made 36 years ago, and it did unimaginable numbers was a specimen to the saviour label. Yes, we are talking about Top Gun: Maverick. Now as we have learned to co-exist with the streaming and are still contemplating going to the theatres, he has comeback with Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One. But did you know how his paycheck looks like?

The curiosity to know what actors get paid for their Magnum Opuses is high all the time. Tom is one of the leading stars in Hollywood and one that mostly works for all the filmmakers if Box Office is to be considered. The man has pulled off some of the biggest paychecks with Top Gun: Macerick’s base payment of $13 Million and him taking 10 percent of the movie’s gross profit, he earned over $100 Million.

But with Mission: Impossible 7, it seems like Tom Cruise has decided to work for a very low paycheck compared to his recent gigs. The amount now says that he earned an amount even less than $20 Million and the news coming out the very next day Dwayne Johnson pulled off a crazy $50 Million pay check for Red One is interesting.

As per a Screenrant report, Tom Cruise has earned something between $12-14 Million for Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning. Considering his past paychecks and the fact that Mission: Impossible as a franchise stands on a $3.8 billion worth of total collection, this is very less. The report even quotes a studio executive who said, “I would never bet against Tom Cruise. Most actors aren’t worth what you pay them, but Cruise and maybe Dwayne Johnson justify their salaries.”

This could be yet another deal where he earns the bigger paycheck from the profit sharing promised in his contract which isn’t in the public domain. Only time will tell. However, Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One is doing a decent job at the box office, lesser than expected though. Stay tuned to Koimoi for more!

