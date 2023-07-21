The biggest box office battle of 2023 has begun! It’s a war between Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling’s Barbie vs Oppenheimer. The Rotten Tomatoes review had already given an edge to Christopher Nolan’s film but the gap is now pretty distinct and we have a clear winner. Scroll below for details on Day 1 advance booking scenario in India.

These are two different genres, which are very capable of co-existing and winning individually. On one hand, Greta Gerwig is delivering a fantasy comedy drama which enjoys a cult following. Meanwhile, Christopher Nolan comes up with a hard-hitting reality with his biographical thriller that has left a larger audience intrigued.

Talking about Barbie, Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling starrer has already sold 90,290 tickets across the nation, as per Box Office Worldwide. These includes stats from PVR, Inox and Cinepolis as one can witness a lot of ‘almost filling’ or ‘sold out’ shows on Book My Show. The film has opened up today but the advance booking numbers already hint at a good opening.

Oppenheimer has knocked it out of the park. As per the development, the Cillian Murphy-led film has already sold 2.2 lacs ticket across national chains. It is predicted to open amongst Top 3 Hollywood Openers of 2023 in India. And if that happens, only sky is the limit for this epic biographical drama.

Previously, biggies like Fast X, Mission: Impossible 7, The Flash, and Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse have opened in the Indian markets, but the mania witnessed by Barbie vs Oppenheimer war has been unmatchable!

