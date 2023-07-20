Oppenheimer is set to open big tomorrow and by all means, it’s going to be one of the biggest surprises that the trade and the industry would be seeing, be it pre or post pandemic. Surprise in the sense that till one month back not many would have expected it to start more than 5-6 crores and currently it’s pretty much trending to open at least double of that and may go even ahead of that.

Especially at IMAX properties, Cillian Murphy starrer is already houseful not just for the weekend but even for the weekdays ahead. In fact number of IMAX properties have started plans for the second weekend as well and guess what, so many shows are houseful there as well, which shows the kind of excitement that the film is carrying especially amongst the elite at the bigger centres.

Oppenheimer is comfortably placed for a double digit opening and while 10 crores was a given till last weekend itself, as of now even 14-15 crores start is a possibility. The film is ensuring that July sees yet another big success for a Hollywood film after Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

