We’re just a day away from witnessing one of the biggest box office clashes in recent times. Yes, Barbie and Oppenheimer will hit theatres tomorrow, and the excitement is at its peak. Considering the really good response in advance booking and positive reviews, both films are expected to rake in wonders. Let’s see what the expected score from both at the worldwide box office is!

Clashes are often seen in a negative light, but competition isn’t a bad thing every time. Especially when two biggies, each catering to a different targeted section, arrive, it’s a win-win situation at the box office. And the same could be clearly seen in the current scenario. Even though the Margot Robbie starrer is expected to take a huge lead in a global debut, overall, both biggies are set to rake in a mammoth weekend.

As per Deadline’s report, Barbie will exceed all previous expectations by raking in a solid opening weekend of $90 to $125 million in the domestic market. At the worldwide box office, the film is looking to score a whopping debut of up to $165 million, including an impressive $60 to $65 million score from overseas.

Speaking about Oppenheimer, the film will stay lower than Barbie, considering its theme and genre. Still, the Cillian Murphy led film is looking for a big worldwide start with expectations of coming close to the $100 million mark in the opening weekend. In the domestic market, it is expected to rake in $40-$45 million during the weekend. The overseas market is expected to contribute around $45 million.

Together, both biggies are expected to do global business of well over $250 million during opening weekend, which is huge.

