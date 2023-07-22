After collecting 80 crores in its extended nine day first week, Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One is now bracing up to enter the 100 Crore Club. At one point in time it had seemed that the feat would be accomplished by today itself. However, surprisingly the film slowed down during the weekdays. It didn’t crash of course but then the collections stayed only in that 4 crores range when they would have been have been better off to keep collecting around 5 crores at least as that would have meant a lifetime that gets into that 125 crores zone.

It seems like the chatter around Oppenheimer and Barbie was so much in the week gone by that somehow the focus ended up shifting. It was the inherent quality of the Tom Cruise starrer that still kept the footfalls coming but then that added push which makes them very good to excellent was missing due to which the nine days number just about managed to touch 80 crores.

Nonetheless, the good part is that these are still overall very good numbers due to impetus that was gained in the extended five day weekend and now it has to be seen how the collections jump again over the second weekend.

Yesterday, the film was indeed impacted by Oppenheimer and more so since it lost its IMAX screens to its Hollywood counterpart. As a result, 2.50 crores* came in, which is a drop indeed when compared to last Friday collections of 9.50 crores. A huge jump won’t really come in today or tomorrow either but still as long as numbers somehow manage to touch 4.50-5 crores tomorrow, it would be game on for the spy franchise to hit that 100 crores mark in the third weekend at least.

